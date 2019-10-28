The big picture: Tinkering with a beloved classic like Sonic is risky business as Paramount Pictures found out earlier this year. Fortunately, there's still time to salvage what could have otherwise been a disaster. And on a more positive note, Jim Carrey as Doctor Robotnik looks absolutely intriguing.

Paramount Pictures earlier this year shared the first official trailer for its live-action Sonic the Hedgehog film. It went over about as well as a lettuce wrap at a Steak Cookoff Association gathering.

In short, fans weren’t happy with Sonic’s big-screen look. Indeed, the zippy hedgehog hardly resembled what folks were used to seeing in the popular gaming franchise. Sega’s answer to Mario had creepy, human-like teeth, long, hairy legs and strange white fur on his hands instead of gloves.

Surprisingly enough, Paramount took the feedback in stride. The film’s director, Jeff Fowler, promised to address Sonic’s look. He went so far as to announce a three-month delay in order to make the hedgehog look “just right.”

Originally set to launch in November, the film was pushed back to February 14, 2020.

Over the weekend, the Internet got its first glimpse of what may be the revised Sonic courtesy of a movie standee.

Breaking: A #SonicMovie standee featuring a newly redesigned Sonic was spotted at a undetermined location. This story is developing. #SonicNews pic.twitter.com/ymcgSYjg4a — Tails' Channel - Celebrating 11 Years! (@TailsChannel) October 27, 2019



The authenticity of the standee hasn’t been verified as we haven’t heard anything from an official channel. The good news, however, is that fans seem much more welcoming of this “new look” Sonic as he now has a wider mouth, more accurate looking eyes, an improved lower torso and gloves.

If it’s not the real deal, well, perhaps Paramount should consider something very similar.

With any luck, we’ll get confirmation either way from an official channel here soon.