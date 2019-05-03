What just happened? It should come as no surprise to learn that the internet wasn’t happy about the first Sonic the Hedgehog movie trailer—mostly because of the nightmare-inducing design of the blue hero. Yesterday, just two days after the clip's release, director Jeff Fowler promised that changes would be made to the character before the movie arrives.

Initial concerns over Sonic’s appearance arrived a few months ago when a poster of his silhouette was released, showing a pair of bizarre, hairy legs. We got a better look at the Sega mascot in March when the branding deck for the film appeared online.

The official trailer confirmed fears that movie Sonic bears little resemblance to the old-school console design we know and love. His long, human-like legs are strange enough, and he’s also got white fur on his hands instead of gloves. The gap between his normal-sized eyes is a departure from the original look, but it’s that mouth full of human teeth that horrified people the most.

It appears those responsible for the movie took note of the outrage. "Thank you for the support," Tweeted Fowler. "And the criticism. The message is loud and clear... you aren't happy with the design, and you want changes. It's going to happen."

Thank you for the support. And the criticism. The message is loud and clear... you aren't happy with the design & you want changes. It's going to happen. Everyone at Paramount & Sega are fully committed to making this character the BEST he can be... #sonicmovie #gottafixfast ✌️ — Jeff Fowler (@fowltown) May 2, 2019

Sonic the Hedgehog is scheduled for release on November 8, which doesn’t leave animators a lot of time to completely alter the character’s design. We’ll just have to wait and see how much of a difference it makes to the movie’s reception.