Something to look forward to: Most people these days associate the character with Christian Bale, but those of a certain age will remember when Michael Keaton was Batman. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Tim Burton’s movie, Lego is releasing a new Batmobile based on the one from the 1989 title.

Like other expensive Lego products, the model comes with plenty of pieces—3,306. It measures a hefty 23 inches in length, 8 inches wide, and 4 inches high. Like the movie version, it also comes with a cockpit that slides open, a wraparound windshield, two grappling hooks, and two hidden machine guns with a pop-up function that’s activated by rotating the turbine exhaust.

Other features include two minifigure seats, a steering wheel, stick shift, and dashboard stickers. There are also Batman logos on the wheels, and the set comes with 3 Lego minifigures: Batman himself, The Joker, and Vicki Vale, as well as a brick-built minifigure display stand and a rotating display stand for the car.

Lego's 1989 Batmobile will cost $249.99 when it launches on November 29 as part of the company's Black Friday event. It can be purchased from Lego.com and retail stores, and those who buy one between November 29 and December 5 will also get a miniature replica of the Batmobile.

Last month saw Lego launch its Imperial Star Destroyer, a 4,784-piece model that measures almost four feet in length and costs $700—expensive, but hardcore Star Wars fans are unlikely to be put off.