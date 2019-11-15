In brief: Apple has never allowed the sale of vaping cartridges through the App Store and stopped accepting new vaping apps in June. The apps that were removed today were instead a mix of games, store apps and companion apps that allowed users to adjust various aspects of their vaping hardware such as heating and lighting.

Apple on Friday removed all 181 vaping-related apps from its digital online marketplace following a string of vaping-related illnesses and deaths.

In a statement issued to Axios, Apple said they’ve also updated their App Store Review Guidelines to reflect that apps encouraging or facilitating the use of such products are not permitted. Users that have previously downloaded vape-related apps will still be able to use them, Apple said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently identified vitamin E acetate as a “chemical of concern” in the ongoing investigation into vaping-related illnesses and deaths.

Vitamin E acetate could have been added to products as a thickening agent, the CDC added. As of November 13, a total of 42 deaths have been confirmed in 24 states and the District of Columbia.

E-cigarette industry leader Juul earlier this month discontinued the sale of its mint-flavored vape products after it was found to be popular among teenage users.

Masthead credit: Vape pen by GrungeElfz