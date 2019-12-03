In a nutshell: AMD has opened up it Ryzen ecosystem to OEMs wishing to build high-powered, SSF PCs. For those in the market for small form factor PC solutions for enterprise or industrial use, four OEMs have already introduced rigs with AMD Ryzen processors.

On Tuesday, AMD announced that it is initiating an “open ecosystem” for its Ryzen Embedded V1000 and R1000 processors. The move will allow OEMs to customize and create high-performance Mini PCs for the industrial, media, communications, and enterprise markets.

Several companies have already begun announcing rigs, including ASRock Industrial, EEPD, OnLogic, and Simply NUC. Some models are already taking pre-orders.

ASRock has the 4X4 Box-R1000V featuring an AMD Ryzen Embedded R-series processor that supports triple displays through one HDMI and two DisplayPorts. It can handle up to 32GB of dual-channel DDR4 SO-DIMM 2400MHz. Prices are available upon inquiry.

EEPD announced two options — the SBC Profive NUCV and the SBC Profive NUCR with the V1000 and R1000 processors, respectively. Both are x86 single-board computers that measure 10cm x 10cm. Each features Radeon Vega 3 graphics. The company has four NUCV builds, and two NUCR builds with varying specs. Pricing is unavailable, but EEPD is taking email requests for more information.

OnLogic is launching the ML 100G-40, which is a compact 4x4 (Nano-ITX-like) PC with passive cooling. It comes equipped with either an AMD R1505G or V1605B CPU with dual LAN and three display out ports. Pre-orders are available starting at $562.

The company also has the MC510-40, which is a Mini-ITX with Vega 8 graphics capable of driving up to four independent displays via DisplayPort 1.3/DP++ ports. It is also ready for pre-ordering with the lower-end models going for $690.

Simply NUC rounds out the list of initial vendors with its Sequoia v8 and Sequoia v6. Both units are built to power digital signage displays, electronic kiosks, data arrays, and other free-standing utilities. The Sequoia v8 is hooked up with a Ryzen V1807B CPU and Vega 11 graphics, while the v6 has a V1605B and a Vega 8 integrated GPU. Customers can pre-order now with builds starting at $849 and $689 for the Sequoia v8 and v6, respectively.

OnLogic and Simply NUC begin shipping in January 2020. ASRock and EEPD did not list availability information, but it is reasonable to assume that they will have systems ready around the same time frame — early 2020.

Image credit: Vivitta via Shutterstock