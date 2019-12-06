Rumor mill: Details about Samsung's upcoming devices have a tendency to leak well in advance of the official reveal, and this time is no different. The Galaxy S11 will reportedly have an impressive camera module with a 5x telephoto lens that might just make up for the downgrade in the aesthetics department.

Thanks to a very active rumor mill, we already know what to expect from Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S11 smartphone, but there's relatively little information out there about the internals of the device.

The company will reportedly follow the trend set by Apple and Google with huge camera bumps, where it might integrate the 108 megapixel sensor co-developed with Xiaomi. According to a new report from Bloomberg, that will be accompanied by an ultra-wide shooter and a 5x telephoto lens as well as a 3D time-of-flight sensor for depth detection.

The 108 megapixel sensor has already made it into Xiaomi's Mi CC9 Pro, so we don't have to wait until the Galaxy S11 lands to see what it's capable of. The CC9 Pro was rated favorably by DXOMark and you can take a look at their in-depth review here.

Samsung is also working on a new take on the foldable smartphone concept that's also said to feature the camera module. That means the company's 2020 phones will show a renewed focus on features that cater to people who are passionate about mobile photography. It's also an attempt to catch up to Apple's iPhone 11 Pro lineup and even surpass it before the latter comes up with its next iPhone refresh in September.

Another interesting detail was uncovered by GalaxyClub through a photo of a Samsung battery as well as information found in the SafetyKorea certification database. It appears the company is ready to return to its dream of packing a high capacity, 5,000 mAh battery with the Galaxy S11 Plus.

A possible reason for the upgraded battery could be that Samsung is also looking to showcase a more power-hungry, 6.9-inch display that is able to run at 120 Hz. This is something that Apple also plans to integrate in its 2020 iPhones, as Oppo, Google, and OnePlus already integrate 90 Hz displays in some of their devices.

Then there's Qualcomm's decision to leave 5G connectivity out of its new Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform, meaning Samsung will likely have to make use of the Snapdragon X55 modem to add that in. A larger battery will easily compensate for the additional power requirements that come with this compromise.