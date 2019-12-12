Highly anticipated: Monster, magic, brutal battles, medieval political intrigue, and did I mention monsters? Netflix series The Witcher has everything fans of the books, games, or even Game of Thrones will like. The show premieres in just eight days, and today Netflix dropped one last trailer to get viewers hyped up.

Netflix has released one final trailer for its upcoming series, The Witcher. The new show is based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s anthology of fantasy novels rather than the video game franchise. The series stars Henry Cavill (Batman v Superman) as monster hunter Geralt of Rivia.

Netflix is looking to fill the void left behind by the departure of Game of Thrones and hopefully gain a following just as massive. It is a pretty good plan and definitely a hot IP to capitalize on. The Sapkowski books have a substantial built-in following that the streaming giant is likely to grab, and fans of the video game adaptations are expected to tune in as well.

The Witcher debuts December 20 on Netflix.