In brief: When it finally does touch down, gamers can expect to experience revitalized graphics, rebalanced online play, new social and matchmaking features, player-created games and a single-player campaign with over 60 missions.

Warcraft III: Reforged, the remaster of 2003’s Warcraft III: Reign of Chaos and expansion pack The Frozen Throne, has been delayed.

Blizzard announced Warcraft III: Reforged at BlizzCon 2018 with the promise that it’d be available sometime in 2019. Unfortunately, we learned this week that the proposed launch window was a bit too optimistic. As the end of the year approached, Blizzard realized that a little extra development time was needed to put the finishing touches on the project.

As such, the game is now set to arrive on January 28, 2020, at 3 p.m. Pacific.

The remaster was originally going to change up the story a bit to better align it with the events of World of Warcraft but that is no longer the case. Robert Bridenbecker, executive producer and vice president of Blizzard Entertainment, told Polygon at BlizzCon 2019 that fans liked the original story and on second thought, they decided not to tinker with it too much.

Warcraft III: Reforged is available to pre-order priced at $29.99 for the standard edition and $39.99 for the Spoils of War edition. The latter includes a number of extras and in-game bonuses for other Blizzard titles. Regardless of which version you snag, you’ll get access to the game’s ongoing beta.