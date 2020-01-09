Recap: If you have been itching for some PlayStation news and are sorry that you missed Sony's keynote at CES, don't be. You didn't miss much. The only thing PlayStation division's Jim Ryan had to share that was not already known was the PS5's brand new logo.

Sony finally revealed its newly designed PS logo for the PlayStation 5 at CES 2020 on Monday (above). However, it is apparent the company did not spend a lot of time, money, or effort on the concept as it is pretty much unchanged from the PS4 other than the number.

As such, everyone has been poking fun at Sony’s lack of creativity. Twitter has been bombarded with PS5 memes and people showing the skills it took to “invent” the branding.

Forget the PS5 logo reveal, I have an exclusive leak from Sony's design team of their ideas for the evolution of the PlayStation logo over the next four generations! pic.twitter.com/p4vakgphAx — Andy (@_kou42_) January 7, 2020

behind the scenes of the ps5 logo pic.twitter.com/kcxNjuO90t — Noah (@PhantomArtifice) January 7, 2020

It’s somewhat ironic because, during Sony’s 30-minute CES keynote, CEO Kenichiro Yoshida touted the company’s creativity as being “unstoppable.” To be fair, Sony has not changed the PlayStation logo much since it redesigned it for the PlayStation 3. As the saying goes, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

People talking about how bad the PS5 logo is...but it...looks like how it always has...lol. pic.twitter.com/Z3JX0ShvNb — Jade☄ (@Wildbergerrrr) January 7, 2020

It was rather unexpected that Sony Interactive Entertainment's President Jim Ryan even showed up to the event. While Sony has many non-gaming products to showcase at CES, just over a year ago, PlayStation announced that it would not be attending trade shows for the foreseeable future. Instead, it has been feeding fans news through sporadic livestreams.

However, other than the PS5 logo and a couple of montages of previously released and announced PS4 games, Ryan did not share anything new. His 10-minute presentation (below) could have been skipped, and nobody would have batted an eye.

That said, the exec did promise that they would be revealing more details on the PlayStation 5 as it approaches its launch this holiday season. Until then, we should thank Sony for showing off the “new” logo. It is proving to be barrels of laughs for the whole community.

Here's one last hilarious meme for the road:

Leaked footage of PlayStation making the new logo for the PS5... pic.twitter.com/NnEK66OrkJ — GAMINGbible (@gamingbible) January 9, 2020