Rumor mill: Are you expecting Sony to show off the PlayStation 5 at E3 this year? You probably shouldn’t hold your breath. According to an industry analyst, the Japanese company will be skipping the gaming expo for the second year in a row.

Sony surprised many by announcing it wouldn’t attend E3 2019, but many expected it to return this year, especially as the PS5 is set to arrive during the “holiday season.” But in an interview with VGC, analyst Michael Pachter said he believes Sony will again avoid the show.

“As far as I know, they don’t plan to attend,” says Pachter. “I think that’s a huge mistake, as their ‘focus on the consumer’ is not inconsistent with their attendance at the premier industry trade show. I hope they change their minds, but am sceptical.”

While some other sources claim Sony will be returning to E3, VGC writes that Microsoft’s Xbox team is working under the assumption that PlayStation will not be at this year’s event and is upping its plans accordingly, which probably means we’ll see more of the Xbox Series X.

If Sony really has decided to skip E3 for a second year, it’s likely because the company is planning a dedicated PlayStation event of its own, where it can show off the PS5 without distractions. But the firm’s absence would be a disappointment, and again highlight the declining importance of the event in many game companies’ eyes.

We already know quite a bit about the PS5, including its specs and features. We’ve also seen alleged images of the dev kit and DualShock 5 controller, while the internet had a good time tearing apart the next-gen console’s “new” logo.