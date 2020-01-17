In brief: NPD has released its regular roundup of the best-selling games from last month, but as it also marked the end of a decade, the company included the most popular titles from the last ten years. In both cases, Call of Duty dominated.

While consumer spending on video games in the US reached almost $3 billion in December, the figure was down 15 percent year-over-year. It was the same story with hardware, which dropped 17 percent to just under $1 billion. There are reasons for the decline: Red Dead Redemption 2 was released in October 2018—we haven’t had any hits on such a massive scale recently—and many people are hanging on to their cash until the next-gen consoles arrive this holiday season.

Not surprisingly, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 was the best-selling game in the US for the third month. Despite only launching in October, it was also the best-selling game of 2019—the 11th consecutive year that Call of Duty has been the best-selling franchise.

Sitting behind CoD is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. After only two months following its launch, it finished 2019 as the sixth best-selling title and Respawn Entertainment’s best-selling game of all-time in terms of dollar sales. You can see the full list of best-sellers for December at the bottom of the page.

When it comes to the decade’s top titles, Call of Duty makes up 10 of the 15 games, though the number one spot is taken by Grand Theft Auto V. Back in 2018, it became the most profitable entertainment product of all time, beating movies such as Star Wars and Gone with the Wind.

Elsewhere in the decade’s top twenty, Red Dead Redemption 2 takes the number 7 spot, Minecraft is at 10, and Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is at 13.

When it comes to hardware, the Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform last year, while the PlayStation 4 was the decade’s most popular console, selling over 106 million units.

Best-selling games of the decade:

1. Grand Theft Auto V

2. Call of Duty: Black Ops

3. Call of Duty: Black Ops II

4. Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

5. Call of Duty: Black Ops III

6. Call Of Duty: Ghosts

7. Red Dead Redemption II

8. Call of Duty: WWII

9. Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII

10. Minecraft

11. Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare

12. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019

13. Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

14. Mario Kart 8

15. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

16. Battlefield 1

17. Battlefield 4

18. Destiny

19. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

20. Star Wars Battlefront 2015

Best-selling games of December 2019 based on dollar sales:

1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019

2. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

3. Madden NFL 20

4. NBA 2K20

5. Luigi’s Mansion 3

6. Pokemon Sword

7. Mario Kart 8

8. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

9. Pokemon Shield

10. Minecraft

11. Grand Theft Auto V

12. Red Dead Redemption II

13. FIFA 20

14. Just Dance 2020

15. Need for Speed: Heat

16. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

17. The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

18.New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

19. Super Mario Party

20. Ring Fit Adventure