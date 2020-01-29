What just happened? Renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in a recent research note laid out his vision for Apple’s first six months of 2020 which includes a new iPhone, a refreshed iPad Pro / MacBook Pro / Air, a set of high-end headphones, tracking tags and a wireless charging mat.

Apple this week turned in a record-setting earnings report ahead of a first half that’s forecasted to be loaded with new products.

The iPhone SE 2, as you may have heard, is expected to resemble the iPhone 8 with a 4.7-inch display and modern internals. Look for it to launch by the end of March starting at $399. The new iPad Pro, meanwhile, is said to feature a triple-lens rear camera array that supports 3D sensing for augmented reality applications. Like the iPhone, it could arrive sometime in March, we’re told.

As MacRumors points out, Kuo wasn’t entirely clear on the MacBook Pro / Air refresh. We could see one, the other, or possibly both. Earlier rumors suggested Apple is planning a 13-inch MacBook Pro with a Magic Keyboard. If you recall, Apple refreshed the Air last summer and gave it a new starting price of $1,099.

Apple’s high-end headphones will reportedly support Bluetooth but that’s all Kuo had to say about them. The Tile-like tracking tags, which we first heard about last year, could break cover under the AirTags name and may even support Ultra Wideband technology for improved tracking accuracy.

The biggest surprise of all was word of a small wireless charging mat. Apple generated a ton of hype for its AirPower charging mat but ultimately canceled development last year due to quality concerns.

