In context: Nobody likes unwanted programs on their system, even if they aren't necessarily harmful. Regardless, many websites still try to push users to download this not-technically-dangerous "adware" in addition to (or, in some cases, in place of) the software they were originally looking for. Fortunately, there may be some relief in sight for Microsoft Edge users.

Microsoft is currently developing a feature for its new Chromium-based Edge browser that, when enabled, will automatically block "potentially unwanted apps" and adware. These programs usually take the form of browser toolbars, extensions, or unclosable advertisements, but those are just a few examples.

As of writing, Edge's anti-adware feature is only available to testers. You'll need to download a potentially-unstable beta version of the browser to gain access to it.

If the possibility of running into bugs doesn't scare you, though, feel free to snag Microsoft Edge's Beta from the Edge Insider website. If you run into any serious problems, be sure to report them over on the Insider forum.

Unlike some of Microsoft's other beta testing programs, the Edge Insider channels -- Beta, Dev, and Canary -- are available to everybody. There are no applications to fill out, and you don't even need to be signed in to your Microsoft account to grab them.

Beta versions of Edge roll out every six weeks, and they usually showcase major, or at least more impactful features and changes. The Dev channel is updated every week, and the Canary channel gets new releases "almost every night."

We're not sure when Edge's new anti-adware feature will roll out to stable versions of the browser, but it probably won't be long.

