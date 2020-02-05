Freebies: Everybody loves free stuff, and that's something AMD understands well -- late last year, the PC hardware giant updated its GPU-oriented Raise the Game bundle, as well as its CPU-focused Equipped to Win bundle. Both deals gave customers access to several newer games, such as The Outer Worlds and Borderlands 3. While we haven't seen any new Equipped to Win offers just yet, AMD has decided to refresh its Raise the Game bundle again.

Moving forward, Radeon RX 5700 XT and 5700 buyers will get Monster Hunter World's Iceborne Master Edition (it comes with the full game and its Iceborne expansion), a pre-order code for the Resident Evil 3 remake, and three free months of Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass for PC service.

While we can't speak to the quality of the Resident Evil 3 remake just yet (it doesn't release until April 3), both Monster Hunter World and Xbox Game Pass are solid freebies. The former is an excellent game in its own right, and the latter grants you access to a massive library of PC titles, both new and old.

RX 5500 XT buyers will get access to Resident Evil 3, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint, and the same three-month Game Pass subscription. Warcraft 3: Reforged was previously listed as one of the free games in this category, but AMD seems to have removed all mention of it now; perhaps due to its poor critical reception or its controversial user agreement.

The second-to-last Raise the Game offer from AMD applies to RX 5500 and RX 5500M purchases. Like the previous deal, it'll net you both Resident Evil 3's remake and Breakpoint, but no Game Pass membership.

The final deal applies to AMD's older GPUs. If you buy the Radeon VII, or products belonging to the RX Vega and RX 500 GPU series, the three-month Game Pass subscription is all you'll get -- no extra free-to-keep games included here.

AMD's latest Raise the Game promotion is expected to run until April 25. As always, though, this date isn't set in stone. AMD reserves the right to cancel or extend the promotion as it sees fit, based on the number of available coupon codes.