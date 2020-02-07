Platform wars: When the Epic Games Store first launched, it wasn't exactly met with open arms. Epic was quick to throw its weight around in the market by offering a more appealing revenue share to developers, and nabbing several exclusives for its platform (often long after they'd become available for pre-order on Steam). While the former is great for the industry as a whole, Epic's focus on exclusives left a bad taste in the mouth of many gamers, especially in the case of Metro Exodus.

Metro Exodus, for the unaware, is the latest entry in the survival horror-focused Metro series, and by all accounts, it's a pretty darn good game. Unfortunately, despite being available for pre-order on Steam for quite a while before release, Epic swooped in at the eleventh hour and persuaded publisher Deep Silver to distribute the title exclusively on the Epic Games Store for one year.

Several other timed Epic exclusives had similar arrangements, but their deals have long since expired (and thus the games are now being sold on other platforms). Metro Exodus was one of the last remnants of Epic's initial exclusive blitz, but its distribution agreement has finally come to an end as well.

Metro Exodus is officially coming to Steam on February 15, 2020. We don't know how much it'll cost yet (its store page doesn't list a price), but it will likely be $60 -- that's $10 less than what the game normally sells for on the Epic Games Store (even on launch). If you haven't had a chance to play the game yet, due to either personal platform preference or some other reason, be sure to add it to your Steam wishlist to be notified when it launches.

Aside from being an entertaining survival horror romp, Exodus has one of the most impressive implementations of Nvidia's RTX technology that we've seen to date. It also features Deep Learning Super Sampling, which can help improve performance at select resolutions.