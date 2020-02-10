In brief: Samsung is set to announce its clamshell-style handset at an Unpacked event tomorrow, but the company has just revealed the device in a commercial aired during the Academy Awards.

Samsung is expected to unveil three Galaxy S20 phones and the Galaxy Z Flip at tomorrow’s event, but the Korean tech giant used the Oscars’ huge audience to tease the folding handset. The commercial was tweeted by Nilay Patel, editor in chief of The Verge.

Samsung just showed off the entire Z Flip during its Oscars ad. Small print says screen crease is normal, heh pic.twitter.com/uBesJ0FonT — nilay patel (@reckless) February 10, 2020

Samsung still didn’t confirm that the phone would be called the Galaxy Z Flip—it was at one point rumored to be named the Bloom—but it looks as if Z Flip is the name it’s going with.

The ad shows the device from multiple angles, the way it opens and closes, and the small exterior screen, which has sliders that can be used to accept or reject a phone call. We also see how the phone can be propped up and used for video chatting with someone.

Last week, a tweeted video showed what’s alleged to be the Galaxy Z Flip. The phone's folding mechanism looks smooth, with the user able to open it with one hand.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip - First Hands On Video pic.twitter.com/4b8Uzt5kRB — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) February 2, 2020

Still no official word on pricing or a launch date for the Z Flip. XDA Developers’ Max Weinbach believes it will be $1,400, which is $100 cheaper than Motorola’s Razr rival. He also said that the phone would likely launch on February 14 and that the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra would be available on March 6.