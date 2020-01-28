Something to look forward to: We know that Samsung will unveil its Galaxy S20 line and the Galaxy Z Flip—assuming that’s its name—at an Unpacked event on February 11. The devices’ launch dates are still unknown, but a new leak could have revealed when we’ll get our hands on them.

The information comes from XDA Developers’ Max Weinbach, who’s been responsible for a number of leaks regarding Samsung’s upcoming phones. He tweeted that a new source told him the successor to the Galaxy Fold, the Galaxy Z Flip (previously thought to be called the Galaxy Bloom) will “likely” launch on February 14.

The foldable device will cost $1,400. That’s a lot cheaper than the Galaxy Fold’s near $2,000 launch price, though the successor is said to be more of a mid-range offering. It’s also $100 cheaper than the Motorola Razr, which looks to be a direct competitor to Samsung’s phone. Weinbach added that the Flip Z might be an AT&T timed exclusive and could be available unlocked.

S20, S20+, S20 Ultra will likely be available first Friday of March. S20 Ultra should retail for $1300. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) 27 January 2020

As for the S20 line, Weinbach believes the S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra will likely be available the first Friday of March, which is March 6—that’s 24 days after the Unpacked event. He adds that the S20 Ultra “should retail” for around $1,300.

Elsewhere, the writer claims that the Galaxy Buds+ will cost $149.99 and have double the battery life of their predecessors, along with improved Active Noise Isolation, not noise cancelation. The S20 phones, meanwhile, will have IP68 at around 5 meters and come with pre-installed screen protectors.

The most surprising thing about the leak is that the Flip Z could launch weeks before the S20. The Galaxy Fold was scheduled to launch later than the S10, and its technical problems pushed the release date back even further.

You can see more leaked details about the Galaxy S20+ here.