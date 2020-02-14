What just happened? Remember when you heard that Twilight’s Robert Pattinson was going to be the new Batman? Most people were skeptical that he could do justice to the icon DC character, but a new teaser suggests he can look the part, at least.

For most Batman fans, there’ll never be anyone who can match Christian Bale. Ben Affleck certainly didn’t, so now it’s Pattinson’s turn to take on the role. Matt Reeves, director of the upcoming movie, has shared a screen test of the actor wearing the Batsuit, which has a real handmade look.

With its red-tinged lighting and moody music, which comes from Michael Giacchino, the clip has a real Daredevil feel. When Reeves confirmed to fans that the score was the work of the American composer, he tweeted: “Wait till they hear it ALL...!”

Reeves is best known for the remake of Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and War for the Planet of the Apes. He was also behind the camera for creature feature Cloverfield and Let Me In, an excellent remake of Swedish vampire movie Let the Right One In.

Reaction to the clip has been mostly positive on social media, with many people tweeting that they can’t wait for the movie’s arrival on June 25, 2021. The biggest criticism seems to be that Pattinson is too skinny for the part.

'The Batman' also stars Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, and Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson.

Pattinson seems to have left his sparkling vampire past behind, thanks to his roles in movies that are “a bit perverse and a bit crazy.” He won critical acclaim for The Lighthouse and has the potential to become a great, and very different, batman.