What just happened? If you’re in the market for a new AMD CPU, now might be a great time to buy. The company has announced a new promotion that not only cuts the price of its 3000-series processors but also includes a free Xbox Game Pass with some models.

Ranging from the Ryzen 9 3900X, which we scored 90 in our review, to the fantastic value-for-money Ryzen 3600 (Techspot score: 100), the discounts range from $25 to $50. They’re available now from Newegg and Amazon in North America only and will last throughout the month of March.

Another incentive on offer is a three-month Xbox Game Pass. Usually costing $29.99, it grants access to PC games such as Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Forza Horizon 4, Gears 5, and over 100 other titles. The Game Pass is included with the Ryzen 9 3900X, Ryzen 7 3800X, and Ryzen 7 3700X, but only while supplies last.

It’s worth noting that these discounts apply to AMD's recommended prices, so the CPUs that are already selling below the MSRP have even more money off. The Ryzen 9 3900X, for example, is down to $419 on Amazon and Newegg, while the Ryzen 7 3800X is $339.

Here are the discounted models:

Ryzen 9 3900X – $419 Amazon / Newegg

Ryzen 7 3800X – $339 Amazon / $349 Newegg

Ryzen 7 3700X – $290 Amazon / $300 Newegg

Ryzen 5 3600X – $200 Amazon / $205 Newegg

Ryzen 5 3600 – $175 Amazon / $180 Newegg

Earlier this month, AMD updated its CPU roadmap, revealing the arrival of Zen 3, Zen 4, and 5nm.