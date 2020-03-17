Facepalm: While these troubling times have brought huge changes to most people’s lives, the world of online ‘influencers’ remains filled with the remarkably stupid. High on this list is potential Darwin Award winner Ava Louise, who shared a TikTok video of herself licking an airplane toilet seat in a “coronavirus challenge.”

The 22-year-old, who has twice appeared on the Dr. Phil show, boasts almost 22,000 TikTok followers and around 162,000 on Instagram. She shared the clip of her kneeling in front of a plane’s toilet before running her tongue across it. The video was removed from TikTok but is still available on Twitter, where it's closing in on 400,000 views. “Please RT this so people can know how to properly be sanitary on the airplane,” she wrote.

Please RT this so people can know how to properly be sanitary on the airplane 🥰😅 pic.twitter.com/x7GX9b4Lxc — Ava Louise (ig @avalouiise) (@realavalouiise) March 14, 2020

Ava later confirmed she started the challenge for “clout,” adding that "I can't get coronavirus. Just like the gays, rich blonde bitches are IMMUNE."

Talking to Insider about the coronavirus and her challenge, Ava said: "The xenophobia makes me sad. What's not gunna make people sad is a hot rich blonde 20-something-year-old licking a toilet. It's not like the virus can kill me anyway because I don't use Facebook."

Ava’s words of wisdom have included “coronavirus is for poor people,” and “Just remember you caught coronavirus because you’re ugly. If you stopped stuffing your fat face and lost some weight you wouldn’t catch coronavirus.”

While younger people without underlying health conditions are at very low risk from the virus and often asymptomatic, the problem is that they can pass it on to those who are vulnerable.

With many countries introducing extreme measures to combat the spread of COVID-19, which has killed over 7,000, Ava’s video has been met with a deluge of criticism, understandably. But it has brought her the attention that so many influencers will do anything for, including licking toilets, so she's unlikely to care.