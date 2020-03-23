Bottom line: Rocket Lake-S was initially expected to arrive by late 2020 although at this point, whether or not that is still a realistic expectation is totally up in the air. With any luck, the market will remain stable enough that Intel won't have to adjust its roadmap.

Intel’s Rocket Lake-S platform is getting some attention this week thanks to a leaked diagram courtesy of the gang over at VideoCardz.com.

The information, reportedly from the publication’s sources at Intel, reveals a basic overview of the platform’s feature set. Chief among them is support for PCIe 4.0 – specifically, x16 PCI Express lanes and x4 lanes for NVMe storage.

The leaked diagram also references increased performance courtesy of a new core architecture although details are notably absent. Earlier rumors suggest Rocket Lake-S will be a 14nm adaptation of Tiger Lake which uses Willow Cove cores.

The outline additionally mentions new overclocking features and capabilities, increased DDR4 speed, Thunderbolt 4 support, a new Xe graphic architecture with support for the AV1 codec, USB audio offloading and more. Notably, the slide mentions that Intel Software Guard Extensions (SGX) won’t be present. The Direct Media Interface, meanwhile, is being upgraded to an x8 link.

As always, keep in mind that this is little more than a rumor at this stage so take it with a grain of salt.

Masthead credit: CPU installation by Pawarun Chitchirachan