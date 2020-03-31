What just happened? If you’re looking to save money by purchasing an older smartphone, finding a Pixel 3 and 3 XL just got a little more difficult after Google discontinued them. A company spokesperson confirmed that the Google Store has sold out of its inventory of Pixel 3 handsets, though they are still available from other retailers.

Android Police reports that Google has sold the remaining Pixel 3 phones it had in stock. The product listing now redirects to the store homepage, and the devices are shown as “out of stock” in the carrier/configuration section.

The Pixel 3 launched in October 2018, so its disappearance from the Google Store isn’t too much of a shock, especially as the Pixel 2 and 2 XL was removed about the same time last year. Current owners shouldn't be too concerned, as the Pixel 3 should receive Android updates for the foreseeable future.

You can still buy the Pixel 3 phones from certain retailers, such as Best Buy, which is selling it for $450. But a better option might be the $350 Pixel 3a—one of our two ‘Best Value’ winners in the Best of Smartphones feature.

The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL launched to overwhelmingly positive reviews, but they did have problems, including photos not saving, extra notches appearing, and other issues. There were also many users who complained of their screens flashing white when waking up with the ambient display enabled.

The Google Store is still selling the Pixel 3 phones’ fabric case, while the Pixel 3a and Pixel 4 phones remain on the site.