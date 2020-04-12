Editor's take: There’s some seriously good content on offer here from some of the top experts in the industry. Why not make the most of the lockdown period and learn a new hobby or sharpen your existing skills? It’s absolutely free to do so and you don’t even need a fancy standalone camera to indulge.

Camera makers Olympus and Leica are following Nikon’s lead by making select photography courses and content available for free to anyone that is interested.

Olympus’ experts are being made available for both one-on-one chats to answer individual questions and group sessions tailored to a particular camera model or photography genre such as portraits, landscapes and even underwater photography.

Individual sessions are available on a first come, first serve basis and look to be filling up quick. If interested, I’d recommend going ahead and booking your session ASAP. Group sessions are limited to just six participants and look to be quite popular as well.

Leica, meanwhile, recently announced the Stay Home with Leica program which offers complimentary online programs, Instagram Live interviews with renowned photographers, virtual meet-ups and weekly Instagram challenges designed to nurture your passion for photography.

Leica’s programs don’t appear to have the same sort of limits as Olympus’ meaning your odds of reserving a spot are much better.

Nikon earlier this month made its online curriculum free for anyone to stream through the end of April.

Masthead credit: Triff, Rawpixel.com