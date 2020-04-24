In brief: Malwarebytes is joining the list of antivirus companies that also offer a VPN. Called Malwarebytes Privacy, the service uses a “newer and faster protocol”: WireGuard.

Available now for Windows 7 and higher—Mac, Android, iOS, and Chrome OS are coming soon—Malwarebytes Privacy costs $59.99 per year. You can also get it bundled with a 1-year license of Malwarebytes Premium for $89.99, saving buyers $49.99. Both options cover up to five devices.

Malwarebytes Privacy uses 256-bit AES encryption to secure connections, and the company promises it doesn’t keep people’s activity logs. “Other VPNs may be tracking your online activity for various purposes. Malwarebytes Privacy does not log your online activities, whether it's browsing or accessing any websites,” it writes.

At launch, there are over 180 servers in 30 countries, giving users a large choice of where they can appear to be located. Malwarebytes says a trusted third-party built the network infrastructure, while its developers created the app and other components.

The most appealing part of the service is its use of the new WireGuard protocol. Faster than the commonly used OpenVPN and IKEv2/IPsec, WireGuard is only now being adopted by major VPN companies, and Malwarebytes appears to be the only antivirus firm with a VPN using the new protocol.

It appears that Malwarebytes Privacy is the first product from the company in a series of non-malware-related software. The firm called it "the first offering in an emerging suite of privacy products," so we could see it release the likes of password managers and identify theft protection in the future.

You can securely download the free version of Malwarebytes here. The company also makes the popular AdwCleaner that detects and deletes adware.