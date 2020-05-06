In brief: NetherRealm just unveiled the next Mortal Kombat 11 expansion, and it's massive. The DLC will feature a new playable fighter — Robocop — new arenas, additional character backstories, extends the MK11 narrative, and more.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath brings the 1987 Robocop to life with the voice of none other than Peter Weller himself. As ridiculous as that may sound, it is no more silly than the addition of The Joker, Spawn, and the T-800 Terminator in the last couple of expansion packs.

Character crossovers are nothing new for NetherRealm. Mortal Kombat 10 DLCs featured Friday the 13th's Jason, the Predator, the Xenomorph from Alien, and Leatherface.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath is not just a new character pack either. It adds to the storyline and expands the roles of franchise regulars Nightwolf, Fujin, and Sheeva.

"Aftermath allowed us to give Nightwolf, Fujin, and Sheeva their most sizable roles in any Mortal Kombat game to date," said NetherRealm's Story & Voiceover Director Dominic Cianciolo. "We get to learn more about what drives them, from Fujin's devotion to Earthrealm's mortals to Sheeva's undying loyalty to her empress, Sindel. The story also allows us to see these incredible fighters in action."

The additional story content introduces new battle arenas for players to duke it out in. Stage Fatalities and Friendships also make a return to the franchise.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath will be available digitally on all platforms May 26 with physical discs coming in June. Those already owning MK11 can pick up the expansion for $40. It also comes bundled with the Kombat Pack 1 DLC for $50. Those new to the game can grab the Kollection bundle featuring the game and both DLCs for $60. Pre-orders for the PS4 version also get an Aftermath dynamic theme.