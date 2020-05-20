Bottom line: Samsung revealed its NVMe-based T7 and T7 Touch portable SSDs at CES earlier this year, but only the latter model with its integrated fingerprint sensor was initially put on sale. The company is now selling the non-touch version that's $20 cheaper across all storage capacities, making it a solid offering for demanding users on the go.

With the T7 portable SSD, Samsung touted twice the performance of its popular T5 series and added a slightly more expensive variant to the new lineup that bore a fingerprint reader on the drive's lightweight 58g aluminum shell, for added safety.

The standard model of the pocketable T7 is now available for those who've been holding out for this version over a T5 or are generally in the market for a speedy, well-built, portable SSD. Though it doesn't carry the biometric security feature of its expensive sibling, Samsung still offers password protection backed by AES 256-bit encryption and claims identical performance figures.

These translate to read and write speeds of up to 1,050MB/s and 1,000MB/s, respectively. While that's nowhere near Thunderbolt 3 speeds, it's adequate enough for most routine transfers provided you have a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port on your host device for extracting the drive's max performance.

The T7 uses a USB Type-C connector and comes with a USB-C to USB-A cable in the box for connecting across a variety of devices like gaming consoles, tablets, phones, and PCs. System compatibility, for using Samsung's partner app and enabling/disabling password protection, is listed for machines running at least Windows 7, macOS X 10.10, or Android 5.0 Lollipop.

The drive comes in blue, grey, and red color options and carries a 3-year warranty. You can check Samsung's official website for sellers nearby, while it's available in capacities of 500GB ($110), 1TB ($200) and 2TB ($370) from Newegg, and is priced slightly higher on BestBuy.