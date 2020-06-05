Editor's take: On a personal note, the title holds a special place in my heart as it was perhaps the only RTS game that I ever developed an interest for. I was never very good at it (I don’t think I ever won a single multiplayer match against my friend) but it was loads of fun nevertheless.

One of the greatest real-time strategy games ever created is being offered absolutely free for a limited time courtesy of GOG.com.

Total Annihilation launched in late 1997 for Windows and Mac from developer Cavedog Entertainment. A pair of expansion packs added more content to the base game – The Core Contingency which launched on April 28, 1998, followed by Battle Tactics on June 30 of the same year.

Total Annihilation racked up several awards in its heyday. GameSpot labeled it as one of the greatest games of all time.

GOG’s offer, which is good for the next 43 hours or so (as of this writing), is for a DRM-free copy of Total Annihilation: Commander Pack which includes the core game and the two aforementioned expansion packs. Unfortunately, it isn't compatible with macOS 10.15 and newer.

The promotion is part of GOG’s ongoing summer sale. Launched late last month, the event runs through June 15 with discounts on thousands of titles.

Images courtesy Planetary Annihilation