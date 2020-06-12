Rumor mill: The Galaxy S20 is an excellent handset, but, as is the case with most flagship phones these days, it’ll put a huge dent in your wallet. According to a new report, however, a cheaper version of the phone featuring many of its best features will arrive next year.

We picked the Galaxy S20 (and S20+) as the top Android flagship in our Best Smartphones feature, but you can expect to pay around $1,000 for one.

Sammobile writes that those willing to wait until next year will be able to grab a new, cheaper variant of the Galaxy S20. This wouldn’t be the first time Samsung has offered an alternative version of a flagship; the company did the same with the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite, both of which gained good reviews and are cheaper than their big brothers.

There will reportedly be three versions of the new S20, which is being referred to as the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition: a global model (SM-G780) that comes with or without 5G, and a US model (SM-G781), which will be 5G-only.

There isn’t much info on specs. In addition to the the 5G capabilities, it features at least 128GB of storage and Android 10 with One UI 2.5, Samsung’s Android skin that will launch with the Galaxy Note 20. If the previous Galaxy Lite handsets are any indication, the cheaper variant of the S20 will sport the same Snapdragon 865 SoC as the full-fat version. No word on price, either, but it's expected to be around $800 or cheaper.

Heard it will be called S20 FE... — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) June 9, 2020

XDA Developer's Max Weinbach believes the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will be revealed at CES next year, which (so far) remains an in-person event taking place in January. Here’s hoping the show doesn’t go the way of Computex and is canceled.

There’s already another version of Samsung’s current flagship, but don’t expect to get hold of one unless you’re in the military. The Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition (below) is a sturdy, tech-packed device designed for field operatives from the federal government and Department of Defense.

Main image credit: Framesira