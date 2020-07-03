Editor's take: If Amazon is indeed pushing Prime Day all the way back to early October, is there really any sense in having it at all? Early October is right around the corner from Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Are customers really going to get excited about three shopping events that close together, and especially during a year when millions have been financially impacted by the pandemic?

Amazon has reportedly delayed its annual Prime Day shopping event for a second time over Covid-19 concerns.

Back in early April, word got out that Amazon was planning to bump its mega sales event beyond the usual mid-July window due to uncertainties introduced by Covid-19. Nothing was set in stone as Amazon never publicly commented on the matter, but sources suggested August at the earliest or perhaps sometime in September.

According to e-mails to third-party sellers obtained by Business Insider as well as others familiar with the service, Amazon has again postponed the starting date of Prime Day. The sales extravaganza is now expected to take place in early October.

“A definitive date will be announced as we get closer to the event,” the e-mail in question read.

Amazon’s homegrown Prime Day sales event got off to an underwhelming start in 2015 but over the years, the e-commerce giant tweaked the formula by offering deals on more in-demand items. Sales during last year’s Prime Day (which expanded to a two-day affair) surpassed those of the previous Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined.

We still haven’t heard anything official on the matter from Amazon. Looking at the calendar, it’s safe to assume that we would have already heard something about Prime Day if it was to take place in mid-July as is tradition.

Masthead credit: dennizn