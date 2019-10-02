What just happened? Just when you thought there couldn’t possibly be any devices left to play Doom on, someone comes up with something new: a McDonald’s cash register.

It seems that pretty much anything with a screen can be made to play the 1993 first-person shooter. As reported by Kotaku Australia, 19-year-old Ryan Edgar decided to find out if the fast-food chain’s cash register could run id Software’s famous title.

Edgar was able to obtain one of the old point-of-sale computers, which run Windows XP, from his local McDonald’s as the store was upgrading to newer models.

..... Running on a McDonald’s cash register. pic.twitter.com/kQhrkZ1ScV — Ry (@Raio_Ken) September 29, 2019

Getting Doom onto the machine was simply a matter of downloading ZDOOM and copying it onto a USB. Edgar than plugged it into the cash register and ran it through auto run. He was even able to play with a mouse and keyboard by using a USB splitter.

“I was able to run explorer.exe by doing CTRL ALT DEL to get to Task Manager, but there was some weird encryption on it,” said Edgar.

While getting Doom to play on a cash register is impressive, most POS machines do run on some version of Windows—McDonald’s uses their own point-of-sale software called PC POS that works with Windows XP Pro.

Some of the more complex devices that have run versions of Doom in the past include *deep breath*: John McAfee’s “unhackable” crypto wallet, Apple’s touch bar, a single keyboard key display, a Porsche 911, inkjet printers, a Commodore 64, ATMs, calculators, iPods, and even a virtual console within the game itself. The question now is, what’s next?