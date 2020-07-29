In a nutshell: Konami, the one-time video gaming giant behind the likes of Silent Hill and Metal Gear Solid, has entered the PC manufacturing business. Konami Amusements, a subsidiary of Konami Holdings Corporation, is now accepting orders for the first three Arespear gaming PCs.

Konami launched the Arespear brand earlier this year without much fanfare. The name reveals who the PCs and accessories are aimed toward: the "Are" part of "Arespear" stands for "Advanced Revolution of Esports."

As reported by Japanese publication PC Watch, the first three PCs to carry the Arespear name are now available to pre-order, with shipping set to begin at the end of September. They include an entry-level C300 model, and the high-end C700 and C700+.

Priced at 184,000 yen (around $1,750), the C300 comes with a Core i5-9400F processor, 8GB of DDR4-2666 memory, a 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650. The C700, meanwhile, costs 338,800 yen (about $3,205) and ups the hardware to a watercooled i7-9700, an RTX 2070 Super and 16GB DDR4-2666 memory. Storage consists of the same 512GB SSD found in the C300 along with a 1TB hard drive.

The C700+ is pretty much the same as the C700, except it features an acrylic side panel and RGB lighting for the extra 22,000 yen (around $210). Taxes are included in all the prices and every model comes with an Asus Xonar AE sound card. There's no word if the PCs will be available globally.

Konami is also selling Arespear-branded PC accessories, including gaming headphones and keyboards. As noted by gamesindustry.biz, the company has been embracing the esports world recently by building an esports studio into its new Tokyo headquarters and rebranding Pro Evolution Soccer to eFootball PES.

While video games are no longer Konami’s main focus—the company seems to prefer pachinko and slot machines—it reportedly has one or two Silent Hill games in the works.