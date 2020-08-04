Editor's take: With new Arm-based Apple silicon on the horizon, an Intel-based iMac at this stage of the game could be a tough sell. Then again, it's not outside the realm of possibility to think that there could be some 'growing pains' that'll accompany the transition from Intel to Apple silicon so perhaps the stability that an x86 Mac can deliver right now will be attractive enough for some to pull the trigger?

Apple on Tuesday took the wraps off an updated version of its 27-inch iMac. It doesn’t feature Apple’s new custom silicon from Arm and visually, it looks no different than its predecessor, but there still may be enough here to entice some buyers.

New off-the-shelf 27-inch iMacs come with the latest six- and eight-core 10th gen Intel processors although for a bit more scratch, you can swap in a 10-core CPU for even more processing power. Similarly, base configurations pack just 8GB of RAM but that, too, is expandable, up to 128GB, should you require such vast amounts of memory.

Apple’s latest also offers varying graphical tiers courtesy of AMD’s Radeon Pro 5000 series. On the storage front, you’ll be happy to learn that all 27-inch iMacs now come with SSD storage by default, ranging from a modest 256GB all the way up to 8TB.

The 27-inch Retina 5K display, meanwhile, now features True Tone technology, which adjusts the on-screen color temperature to better blend with your ambient lighting. And again, for a bit more money, you can spring for an upgrade – a nano-texture glass option that reduces glare without seriously impacting contrast and sharpness.

The new 27-inch iMac starts at $1,799, which includes a six-core 10th-gen Intel Core i5, 8GB of DDR4, a 256GB SSD and a Radeon Pro 5300 GPU. Tack on some of the higher-end options, however, and you can push a build close to the $10,000 mark in a hurry.