Why it matters: Apple's decision to phase out the Beats brand in its streaming music product could be indicative of a bigger move to distance itself from the Beats brand in general. That may sound crazy given the success of Beats - and perhaps it is - but the possibility is certainly there, especially if Apple would rather promote its AirPods line.

Apple on Tuesday announced a rebranding of its flagship music radio station and added two additional stations to its repertoire.

Beats 1, the 24/7 radio station that started broadcasting via the Apple Music app on June 30, 2015, will henceforth be known as Apple Music 1. Only the name is changing – everything else listeners have come to enjoy, including the station’s team of presenters and shows from today’s top artists, will remain.

Apple Hits, meanwhile, will serve up a full catalog of the biggest songs from the 80s, 90s and 2000s. The new station will have its own daily on-air hosts and exclusive shows from artists such as Alanis Morissette, Snoop Dogg, Shania Twain and Backstreet Boys, just to name a few.

Apple Music Country, as the name suggests, will put the spotlight on the best of today’s country music while simultaneously introducing listeners to the stars of tomorrow and reminding them of the legendary artists that have defined the genre up to this point.

Apple Music radio is available across nearly every Apple platform including the iPhone, iPad and HomePod. And as of last September, it’s also accessible via the web at music.apple.com.

Masthead credit: Vasin Lee