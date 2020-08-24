In a nutshell: Apple's stores are everywhere, and they mostly follow a familiar design. But the company's third outlet in Singapore has something unique: it sits in a body of water. The store, located inside a sphere "floating" near the Marina Bay Sands resort, had been the site of a mega nightclub called Avalon from 2011 to 2015, but it'll soon be a place to buy iProducts.

"We will soon open the doors to our new store by the Bay," Apple wrote in a teaser on its website. "Apple Marina Bay Sands will be at the heart of creativity, a place we've made for you to capture your ideas and passions. It will be a space for you to explore, connect and create something new. "

Apple's first Singapore store opened at the Knightsbridge building along Orchard Road in 2017. The second began trading at Jewel Changi Airport in July last year.

While Avalon was a shard-shaped structure, Apple rebuilt it as a globe covered in glass panels that reflect Singapore's skyline and the motion of the rippling water, according to materials published by 9to5Mac.

"At night, the sphere glows with a gentle warmth, evoking the design of traditional lanterns carried during Singapore's Mid-Autumn Festival," it states.

There's a circular window in the roof of the structure that allows natural light to come pouring in. The store also features an elevated boardwalk and underwater passage that connect the pavilion to the shore and nearby mall.

While Covid-19 has impacted a retail sector already under pressure from online shoppers, Apple, which recently became the first US company to hit a $2 trillion market valuation, doesn't seem concerned about this floating store performing badly. Given its uniqueness, it'll likely attract plenty of visitors.

Center image credit: Netfalls Remy Musser