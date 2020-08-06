Editor's take: Despite suffering a massive data breach earlier in the year that reportedly saw more than two terabytes of information leak out, 2020 could go down in history as one of Nintendo's best years ever. The most recent quarter was incredibly impressive and if Nintendo can deliver on rumors of multiple remakes for the 35th anniversary of Mario, the second half of the year could be even better than the first.

Nintendo is riding high after turning in a quarterly earnings report that’s the stuff of dreams.

For the three month period ending June 30, hardware sales reached 5.68 million units, an increase of 166 percent year-over-year. Software sales hit 50.43 million units, up 123 percent compared to the same period a year ago.

Unsurprisingly, Animal Crossing: New Horizons continued to lead the charge on the software side with 10.63 million units sold during the quarter, pushing cumulative sales of the game well past 22 million units. That’s good enough for second place on the list of best-selling Switch games, just behind Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at 26.74 million copies sold.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was released in April 2017. In comparison, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been available for less than five months.

Life-to-date, Nintendo has now sold 61.44 million Switch systems worldwide. To put that into perspective, it’s about half a million units shy of passing lifetime sales of the original Nintendo Entertainment System.

All said and done, Nintendo generated 358 billion yen ($3.39 billion) in net sales during the quarter, 145 billion yen ($1.37 billion) of which was operating profit – up 428 percent year-over-year.

Image credit: Vantage_DS, George W. Bailey