In context: Rumors that LG is working on a smartphone with a secondary swivel-out display have a little more credibility today. A video has surfaced showing what appears to be a fully complete and working prototype. The phone is reportedly codenamed the LG Wing.

Android Authority claims to have obtained video proof of a working prototype of the LG Wing, illustrating a possible use case. The example shows a user using a navigation app on the primary (top) display in portrait mode, while a music player's controls are shown in landscape on the secondary screen. When a call comes in, the user taps a button on the side screen to answer the call.

When rumors initially surfaced in May, images showed the Wing's main screen in landscape mode (masthead), making a T-formation. It would seem that both screens can adjust to orientation just as our current single-screen phones can. This is not a stunning revelation, but certainly worthy of note.

Interestingly, there does not appear to be a camera cut-out, which is a possible indication that LG might be implementing an under-screen selfie lens. In-display camera sensors are something of a holy grail for smartphone manufacturers as they continue to figure out ways to eliminate notches and punch holes in their edge-to-edge screens.

Vivo may be the first to market with hidden selfie-cam technology. In February, the company revealed its Apex 2020 would have an "in-display" selfie camera when it launches in September. If this working LG Wing prototype is near complete, it could be the second with an unobtrusive front-facing camera.

The Wing will not be LG's first time playing with dual-display technology either. In 2015, the LG V10 featured a small ticker display at the top of the main screen. The phone maker also toyed with a dual-display accessory with the Velvet, G8X ThinQ, and V60 ThinQ.

While everyone else is focused on foldables and all the technical hurdles that come with them, it is nice to see others thinking outside the box. That said, I'm still not convinced the practicality justifies the added bulk.