In brief: As a result of the ongoing dispute between Apple and Epic Games, iOS devices with Fortnite installed will not receive the latest update to the game, and will be left behind going forward. Device owners that have Fortnite installed can still play the current version (13.40 "Chapter 2 -Season 3") but season Battle Pass progression won't work, nor will crossplay with other platforms that have the latest version of the game.

After the removal of Fortnite from the iOS App Store, Fortnite found itself on the second hand market with sellers requesting exorbitant premiums for iPhones with Fortnite still installed. Even today's listings still show sellers, some with bids in the thousands.

The newest development in the Epic Games and Apple saga puts a wrench in the plans for anyone thinking about selling their "rare" iPhone.

In an FAQ update, Epic reiterated today that "Apple is blocking Fortnite updates and new installs on the App Store, and has said they will terminate our ability to develop Fortnite for Apple devices. As a result, Fortnite's newly released Chapter 2 - Season 4 update (v14.00), will not release on iOS and macOS on August 27." In short, when the update goes live, Fortnite on iOS will be left behind on Version 13.40 "Chapter 2 - Season 3" update, but with progression on the Season 3 Battle Pass being halted.

Epic also points out that anyone who wants to play the updated game on a mobile device, it is still available on Android directly from Epic, or downloadable on the Samsung Galaxy Store. Google had also previously removed the app from the Google Play store.

Back in 2014, a similar situation happened with the game Flappy Bird. iPhones with that game installed seemingly sold for thousands after the game was removed from the iOS App Store, but upon further inspection the transactions raised many red flags.

Will this update stop sellers from trying to peddle their Fortnite installed iPhones? Probably not. As recently as today there were listings marked as sold, but hopefully the news stops people from actually bidding and losing money on these pointless products.

Image credit: OpturaDesign