In context: Apple Silicon chips have long excelled at AI workloads, synthetic benchmarks, creative tasks, and per-watt efficiency, but still lag behind dedicated graphics cards in gaming performance. However, recent benchmarks demonstrate that the latest MacBook Pro laptops have narrowed the gap more than ever.

Since Apple introduced new MacBook Pro models featuring the M5 Pro and M5 Max processors earlier this month, YouTuber Andrew Tsai has analyzed their performance in dozens of high-end PC games. Although MacBooks are not traditionally seen as gaming devices, Tsai's results suggest that the latest models can handle numerous demanding games in 1440p or 4K at 60 frames per second without dipping below medium graphics settings.

For example, Cyberpunk 2077, likely the most demanding native Apple Silicon game currently available, achieves approximately 60fps in upscaled 1440p at high settings on the M5 Pro's 20-core GPU. Meanwhile, the 40-core M5 Max maintains similar performance in upscaled 4K. Baldur's Gate 3 is another impressive Apple-native performer, maintaining 60fps at maximum settings in native 4K, even in the game's notoriously demanding third act.

However, even many recent high-end Windows titles post respectable results on the two processors despite the performance penalties traditionally associated with compatibility layers. Furthermore, recent advances have expanded the range of games that support Crossover, one of the most popular compatibility layers. For example, Resident Evil 9 and the Pragmata demo run smoothly in 1440p on the M5 Pro.

Additionally, a new graphics API hack allows the M5 chips to run some Vulkan-only titles, such as Doom 2016, Wolfenstein, and the Windows version of No Man's Sky. While Doom 2016 maintains a locked 60fps in native 4K at maximum graphics settings on the M5 Max, Apple's SoC still does not support later Vulkan games, such as Doom Eternal, Doom: The Dark Ages, and Detroit: Become Human.

Meanwhile, Death Stranding 2 normally fails to boot under Crossover due to certain DirectX 12 requirements, but a recently released mod circumvents the issue. The M5 Max achieves 60fps in upscaled 1440p, although water currently does not render correctly.

Helldivers 2's legacy version is a rare multiplayer title that runs extremely well on the M5 Max. Although users might need to check compatibility databases for game-specific quirks, other games that have become playable include Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Black Myth Wukong, Kingdom Come Deliverance II, and Elden Ring. However, ray tracing remains Apple's primary weakness, as activating it in Elden Ring tanks performance.