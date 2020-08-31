In context: It's hard to believe Skyrim is coming up on its ninth birthday in November and is still going strong. Mods are probably the most significant factor keeping it installed on players' machines. They keep the game fresh by adding new player-made items, including graphical enhancements, characters, weapons, quests, and more.

"FallGuysFollowers" is one of the latest mods in the continually growing list of "improvements" to The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. It is also arguably the funniest as well. If you are tired of the realm's bleak seriousness, this mod will lighten the mood and add a bit of color to the land. Okay, a lot of color.

In case you are unaware, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is a battle-royale game from Devolver Digital and Mediatonic. It was only released earlier this month on August 4 but has already enjoyed a warm reception. It features players running around as little jellybean-like creatures trying to survive Takeshi's-Castle-style arenas. Now players can have ten of these flamboyant little buggers following them around, helping defeat dragons, bandits, and any other baddie they encounter.

The cutesy colorful characters are not ones you would think would fit well in the Skyrim universe, and you would be right. They stick out like a sore thumb, but at the same time, that is what makes the mod so funny. Watching these little guys waddle around whacking bad guys with their twisty purple sticks is hilarious.

However, it does appear this mod might make you a bit overpowered. It's like having a gang of ten very aggressive munchkins who are not afraid to die going all Leroy Jenkins into every battle. You might have to turn up the difficulty a smidge to balance it out. That said, the Fall Guys are not invulnerable. You can see a troll (one of the nastier beasts in Skyrim) take a few out in the video above.

Honor your Fallen Guys by wearing their goofy garb! The mod features the before-mentioned twisty purple staff, a helmet, and a sweet roll hat as craftable items. You can equip your Fall Guys with these items or even use them on your own character.

FallGuysFollowers is available from Nexus Mods, meaning PC or Steam versions only. Sorry Xbox and PlayStation users. You must also have the Dragonborn DLC installed. Once the mod is activated, you can recruit the Fall Guys at Whitewatch Tower just north of Whiterun.