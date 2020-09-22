Recap: Last week saw CD Projekt Red finally reveal the kind of PC setup we’ll need to play Cyberpunk 2077, and it was pretty surprising. For a game that looks stunning, the very modest recommended hardware left some people scratching their heads. But the company never said what framerates, resolutions, etc. these specs were targeting. That could soon change, though, with CDPR potentially releasing new specs for 4K and ray tracing options.

To recap, Cyberpunk 2077’s minimum requirements ask for just a Intel Core i5-3570K / AMD FX-8310 and GeForce GTX 780 / AMD Radeon RX 470. The recommended setup is a generous Intel Core i7-4790 / AMD Ryzen 3 3200G and GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon R9 Fury, along with 12GB of RAM instead of 8GB.

Without the studio specifying, we can only assume that these aim for 1080p resolutions at 30 fps, or possibly 60 fps (in the case of the recommended specs), and with different graphical settings. But what about higher resolutions such as 1440p and 4K? And the ray tracing features that are supported by the RPG?

One fan posed the same question to CDPR’s community lead Marcin Momot on Twitter. He acknowledged the lack of details but added that the studio “will try to publish” specs for 4K, RTX, etc. closer to the release date of November 19.

We hear you and we will try to publish configs aimed at 4K, RTX, etc., closer to the release. Stay tuned! https://t.co/OxEGJUtPX7 — Marcin Momot (@Marcin360) September 18, 2020

Here’s hoping CDPR follows Ubisoft’s example. When the French developer released the Watch Dogs: Legion specs earlier this month, it included setups for different resolutions both with and without ray tracing.

In other Cyberpunk 2077 news, we recently heard that the game would be slightly shorter than The Witcher 3, partly due to many people not completing the latter’s main story missions, which take around 51 hours in total.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available to pre-order from GOG, Steam, and The Epic Games Store. It launches on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on November 19.