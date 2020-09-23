Editor's take: Blizzard co-founder Mike Morhaime is back with a host of industry veterans, ready to create and share new experiences with gamers around the globe. Here's to hoping his encore career will be even more successful than the first.

It’s been nearly two years since Blizzard co-founder Mike Morhaime left the company he helped create in 1991. Industry veterans are rarely able to sit idle for more than a couple of years without getting the itch to jump back into the business and Morhaime is no different.

On Wednesday, Morhaime announced his encore career in the form of a new game company called Dreamhaven. Based in Irvine, California, the firm will create and publish original games under two studios: Secret Door and Moonshot.

Morhaime recruited a host of industry veterans with a common goal to empower creators and bring their ideas to life through the creation of original gaming experiences “that foster meaningful connections between players.”

Chris Sigaty will oversee Secret Door. Sigaty is best known for working on StarCraft II, Heroes of the Storm, Warcraft III and Hearthstone, just to name a few. Moonshot will be led by Jason Chayes, who has previously held high-level positions at Blizzard, Electronic Arts and Walt Disney’s gaming division.

Neither studio had anything concrete to announce but with next-gen consoles just around the corner, the emergence of mobile platforms and the PC being as compelling as ever, the sky truly is the limit.