The big picture: AMD is expected to reveal more information about its upcoming Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards at a presentation scheduled for October 28. With any luck, Nvidia's supply of RTX 30 Series cards will improve between now and then.

Nvidia’s launch of the RTX 3080 last week and the RTX 3090 just days ago didn’t exactly go according to script. In both instances, overwhelming demand from legitimate buyers and bots / resellers resulted in shortages that led the GPU maker to issue multiple apologies to scorned gamers.

AMD, meanwhile, is confident that it won’t experience such shortages when it launches its Radeon RX 6000 series cards later this year.

In a recent post on Twitter, user Andre Elijah expressed frustration in not being able to purchase an Nvidia 3090 on launch day. “$10 says AMD will be a paper launch too,” Elijah added.

Frank Azor, chief architect of gaming solutions and marketing at AMD, caught wind of the tweet and couldn’t help but reply.

“I look forward to taking your $10 J,” Azor said.

AMD #RDNA2 architecture and Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards will bring the best of Radeon to gamers worldwide. Learn more October 28. pic.twitter.com/CZJRxTBe6m — Radeon RX (@Radeon) September 9, 2020

As Hot Hardware highlights, Nvidia partnered with Samsung for its GeForce RTX 30 series and word on the block is that yields of the 8nm chips might have been low, hence the initial inventory woes. AMD, on the other hand, is working with TSMC and its 7nm process is quite refined at this point.