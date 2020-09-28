The big picture: Amazon is running the risk of cannibalizing Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales by hosting Prime Day just six weeks out from these proven shopping days. Then again, it's 2020, and flipping the script has become the norm.

The rumor mill got another one right as Amazon on Monday confirmed scuttlebutt that was making the rounds a week ago: Prime Day will be back in time for the holidays.

Amazon earlier today confirmed that Prime Day 2020 will be a two-day shopping event that takes place on October 13-14. The event will be open to Prime members in the US, UK, United Arab Emirates, Spain, Singapore, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada and for the first time this year, Brazil and Turkey.

To further help small business partners during Covid-19, Amazon is offering a $10 credit to use during Prime Day to members that spend at least $10 on items sold directly from select small businesses in Amazon’s store. The promotion starts now and runs through October 12, we’re told.

In typical Amazon fashion, the e-commerce giant will have daily deals leading up to the main event next month. Early offers that are already available include four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $0.99, half off a six-month subscription to Kindle Unlimited, a $5 e-book credit when spending $20 on e-books and $15 off your first order of $50 or more from Amazon Fresh.

Those interested in trying Prime can sign up for a 30-day free trial over on Amazon’s website.

Image credit: Julie Clopper