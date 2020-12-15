There’s never been a better time to become a full-fledged IT professional, thanks to the high pay prospects, exciting work environments, and countless opportunities for advancement. With over 200 hours of training, the best-selling Complete CompTIA Certification Training Bundle will help you earn some of the most valuable certifications in the field so you can edge out the competition. It’s available today for 95% off at just $69.

The goal of the CompTIA training bundle is to get you one step closer to a career in IT and prepare you to take the CompTIA's most popular certification exams which are among the most highly regarded in the industry.

The bundle includes 14 courses, these are just six highlights:

CompTIA A+ exam: your first step covering essential concepts regarding hardware, virtualization, cloud computing, mobile devices, networking tech and troubleshooting.

CompTIA Network+: an internationally recognized certification, validating fundamental networking knowledge and skills.

CompTIA Security+ is the certification that’s trusted by employers worldwide to validate foundational, vendor-neutral IT security knowledge and skills. As a benchmark for best practices in IT security, this certification covers the essential principles for network security and risk management.

CompTIA Cloud+: Covers new technologies supporting the changing cloud market. Analyze system requirements to successfully execute workload migrations to the cloud

CompTIA Server+: Plan, secure and maintain a variety of server equipment. Deal with virtualization, data centers and software-defined networking.

CompTIA CySA+ (Cyber Security Analyst): Respond to cybersecurity threats, reinforce concepts for work roles such as Threat Analyst and Vulnerability Assessment Analyst

Acquiring essential knowledge today is more essential than ever to find a good position in IT. Become an in-demand IT pro with the CompTIA Certification Training Bundle for just $69 -- over 95% off for a limited time. Prices are subject to change.

Note: TechSpot may receive a commission for sales from links on this post through affiliate programs.