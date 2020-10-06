In context: Corsair has added two new pointers to its entry-level family of gaming mice. They aren't going to compete with more expensive offerings in terms of performance or feature set but if you're in the market for a no-frills gaming mouse, they're appear to be worth a look.

Corsair on Tuesday took the wraps off two new gaming mice, which the company described as its most agile wireless and wired mice to date.

The Corsair Katar Pro wireless gaming mouse is powered by the PixArt PMW3325, a 10,000 DPI sensor that’s been around for a few years now. It utilizes Corsair’s Slipstream wireless technology to deliver sub-1ms latency and up to 60 feet of wireless range.

The pointer additionally affords six fully programmable buttons and allows on-the-fly switching between up to three preset DPI settings. Battery life from a single AA battery is rated at up to 135 hours. It measures 64.2mm (2.53 inches) x 115.8mm (4.56 inches) x 37.8mm (1.49 inches) and tips the scales at 96g (3.39 ounces).

The Corsair Katar Pro ultra-light gaming mouse, meanwhile, is a very similar mouse, albeit with a wire. It features the exact same measurements but is a bit lighter at just 69g (2.43 ounces). You also get a fully customizable RGB scroll wheel and a PixArt 12,400 DPI optical sensor but otherwise, everything else is virtually identical.

Both mice are backed by a two-year warranty and are programmable using Corsair’s iCUE software.

The Corsair Katar Pro wireless gaming mouse is available from today priced at $39.99. The wired Katar Pro ultra-light gaming mouse doesn’t yet have an MSRP or launch date.