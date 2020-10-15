TL;DR: Amazon less than a full day removed from its annual Prime Day sales event revealed that third-party sellers, most of which are small and medium-sized businesses, collectively generated more than $3.5 billion in sales during the two-day extravaganza across 19 countries.

According to Amazon, third-party sales during Prime Day grew newly 60 percent year-over-year, surpassing even its own retail business. Shoppers, meanwhile, saved over $1.4 billion thanks to deep discounts across a wide range of products.

Interestingly enough, Amazon didn’t disclose how much total revenue was generated during Prime Day. That’s uncharacteristic of the e-commerce giant, which normally likes to toot its own horn. Last year, for example, the company said Prime Day was the largest shopping event in company history, outpacing the previous year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales events combined.

The company did reveal, however, that the Echo Dot was the most popular item purchased on Prime Day globally, and that customers bought “millions of Alexa compatible devices” during the sale. The quickest delivery, at 29 minutes and 54 seconds, was for Febreze Car Air Freshener Vent Clips.

Amazon can now officially turn its attention to the holidays. That’d be a pretty normal affair in any other year but with the pandemic still lingering, all bets are off. Will consumers look to play it safe and cut back on spending this year or perhaps try to forget a crummy year by splurging on gifts?

