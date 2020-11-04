Rumor mill: We’ve seen a deluge of alleged leaks and rumors surrounding the RTX 3060 Ti recently, but there have been no pictures of the card itself. Now, however, several images of what’s claimed to be the next Ampere release have appeared online

The purported photos come from VideoCardz, which has a bit of a hit-and-miss record when it comes to these sort of leaks. They do look convincing, though.

Assuming they are the real deal, the images show one of Gigabyte’s takes on the RTX 3060 Ti. As the name suggests, the Gigabyte Eagle OC will be factory overclocked, though we don’t know exact clock-speed specs. It shows a dual-fan cooler and a single 8-pin power connector, meaning you won’t need any adapters for connecting to your PSU. As such, the card is predicted to be around the 200W TDP mark.

It’s expected that the RTX 3060 Ti will use a cut-down version of the GA104 GPU found in the RTX 3070 and have the same 8GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 14 Gbps, 256-bit memory bus, and 448 GB/s maximum bandwidth—Gigabyte’s box suggests the VRAM rumor at least is true. The RTX 3060 Ti is said to feature fewer CUDA cores than the RTX 3070 (4,864 vs. 5,888) and will be priced between $399 and $449.

Earlier this week, a new rumor claimed that Nvidia was delaying the RTX 3060 Ti’s planned November 17 release date by two weeks to December 2, likely in the hope of increasing stock levels and avoiding the same availability issues as previous Ampere products. With the first two Radeon RX 6000 cards launching on November 18, these are exciting times for PC gamers.