Editor's take: A Google "community specialist" has chimed in on Pixel 5 screen gap issues being reported by some early adopters. Apparently, there's noting to worry about, but if it were my money, you'd have a hard time convincing me that a gap between the screen and the frame is a normal part of the design when other users have zero gaps.

Google’s Pixel 5 smartphone launched in the US and Canada on October 29, 2020. The handset, a true successor to the Pixel 4 that arrived a year earlier, got a two-week head start in several other major markets and almost immediately, owners started noticing some issues with the phone’s build quality.

Specifically, users and early reviewers shared images highlighting a noticeable gap between the phone’s screen and its chassis. Understandably, folks were especially concerned about how this might impact the handset’s IP68 rating against dust and liquid.

Google has since chimed in on the matter.

David Pop, a “community specialist” with the Pixel phone help community, said in response to a question about the matter that after investigating units from customers and based on quality control data from the factory, they “can confirm that the variation in clearance between the body and the display is a normal part of the design of your Pixel 5.”

Pop added that there is no effect on the water and dust resistance or functionality of the phone. “We will work with customers on an individual basis to address any concerns they may have,” Pop said.

According to Android Police, the issue has shown up on both colorways (black and green) and is evident from the start on impacted devices.