In a nutshell: Western Digital has expanded its Black series of gaming drives with special editions of the P10, P50, and the PCIe 4.0-based SN850 SSD. Targeting fans of this year's Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, WD is sweetening the deal by offering 2,400 Call of Duty points (in-game currency) with the higher-end P50 and SN850 models, while buyers of the cheaper P10 drive will get a voucher for 1,100 points.

Call of Duty's ginormous appetite for storage space isn't going to lessen anytime soon, making WD's latest special edition drives all the more appealing to gamers. While regular versions of the P10, P50, and the recently released SN850 are available in multiple storage capacities, their Black Ops-themed variants only come in 2TB for the P10 HDD and 1TB for the P50 and SN850 SSD.

The special edition P10 Game Drive costs $30 more than the 2TB vanilla model, upping the price to $110. They do have identical specs, however, meaning USB 3.2 Gen 1 connectivity with up to 140MB/s transfer speeds and a Micro B port. WD also notes compatibility with the PS5/Xbox Series X|S for this drive, though it can only be used for playing current-gen games on those consoles.

The price premium, it seems, is just for the Call of Duty branding and goes up by $50 in the case of the Black Ops-themed P50 1TB. This external USB-C-based NVMe drive costs $250 and can reach speeds of up to 2,000MB/s.

Lastly, there's the blazing-fast SN850 NVMe SSD, WD's first PCIe 4.0-based drive whose special edition carries the least price premium of just $10. With a price tag of $240, WD will only sell the 1TB non-heatsink model capable of hitting up to 7,000MB/s. All three drives are expected to go on sale in December.