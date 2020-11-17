Highly anticipated: Leaks related to the RTX 3060 Ti, a card Nvidia has yet to officially confirm, are arriving with such regularity that the card’s launch appears on the horizon. The latest of these allegedly comes from the company itself and shows the next Ampere product is up to 80 percent faster than the RTX 2060 Super. It even outperforms the RTX 2080 Super.

The purported presentation slides come from Videocardz. They look like the real deal, though the site hasn’t always been on the money with these sorts of leaks. Assuming they are genuine, the tests are carried out in a variety of games at 2560 × 1440 resolution using an Intel Core i9-10900K CPU. There’s no mention of the amount of RAM used or the type of motherboard.

In the standard non-ray tracing (rasterized) benchmarks, the RTX 3060 Ti is about 10 percent faster than the RTX 2080 Super in Horizon Zero Dawn, Doom Eternal, and Red Dead Redemption 2, while performance is about the same in Gears 5, which is called Gears of War 5 in the slide.

The 3060 Ti pulls away from the Turing card when Ray Tracing is enabled in most games, and that's despite it having fewer RT cores (38) than the RTX 2080 Super (48). The gap increases to around 50 percent in rendering apps such as Blender.

As one might imagine, the RTX 3060 Ti annihilates the RTX 2060 Super. Its previous-gen equivalent is beaten by up to 54 percent in both rasterized and ray-traced games, and by up to 80 percent in the pro apps.

While we wait for Nvidia to confirm the RTX 3060 Ti, many in the industry believe it will arrive on December 2 and feature a cut-down version of the GA104 GPU found in the $499 RTX 3070. It will have fewer CUDA cores (4,864) but use the same 8GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 14 Gbps, 256-bit memory bus, and 448 GB/s maximum bandwidth. Expect the price to be around $399.